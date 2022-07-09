Watch Now
Summerfest fans improvise song about the festival

Creating a song from scratch at Summerfest.
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 17:38:57-04

MILWAUKEE — It's the last day of Summerfest. By the time you are reading this, the festival might already be over. But let's not be sad it's over. Let's be glad it happened.

To commemorate anothing succesful Summerfest, James Groh brought out his guitar to write a Summerfest farewell song he calls 'The Summerfest Blues.'

He asked fans on the final day to come up with lyrics while he played guitar. There were those who were begrudgingly volunteered by their friends and others who took to the mic like fish in water.

