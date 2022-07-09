Summerfest fans improvise song about the festival

MILWAUKEE — It's the last day of Summerfest. By the time you are reading this, the festival might already be over. But let's not be sad it's over. Let's be glad it happened.

To commemorate anothing succesful Summerfest, James Groh brought out his guitar to write a Summerfest farewell song he calls 'The Summerfest Blues.'

He asked fans on the final day to come up with lyrics while he played guitar. There were those who were begrudgingly volunteered by their friends and others who took to the mic like fish in water.

