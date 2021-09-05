Summerfest Artist Spotlight: Breaking it down with ZED KENZO

MILWAUKEE — You can't talk about the Milwaukee music scene without mentioning the name ZED KENZO. She's a rapper, artist, and jewelry maker.

If you ask her, she'd say she can't necessarily describe her sound but that it's unique. I'd agree. It's rap, electronic, nostalgic, sentimental, hype, and so much more.

One thing that really stood out to me during her show was when she announced that she is a Milwaukee artist and made all her own beats. I didn't know that about her, and I give her way more props for doing so. That's not something you see a lot.

She got a surprise call to play at Summerfest this year, but she made the most of her time. ZED KENZO worked the crowd at the Miller Lite stage.

No interview with her is complete without a few rapid fire questions and a quick jam sesh. We had to run it back from what we did at the 2019 Summerfest. Watch this year's video to see how it all went!

Also, be on the watch for her new EP coming soon. She mentioned there would be a few songs released by the fall.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip