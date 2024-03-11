Watch Now
Summerfest announces performances by Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, JID, Rico Nasty and LIHTZ

Posted at 10:12 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 11:51:56-04

Lil Uzi Vert will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the last day of Summerfest.

He'll be joined by special guests Lil Yachty, JID, Rico Nasty, and LIHTZ on Saturday, July 6th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15th at 10:00 a.m. Visit Summerfest's website directly or go to Ticketmaster.com. You can also go to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office to purchase tickets and include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.

The lineup for Summerfest is starting to taking shape. Leaders with the festival announced performances by Keith Urban, and Tyler Childers.

Summerfest will once again stick with the three weekend format for the festival. The dates are June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6.

You can see the lineup as it currently stands here. Leaders with Summerfest say the final lineup will be announced soon.

