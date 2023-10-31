Summerfest: Keith Urban headlining American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 29, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced Tuesday that Keith Urban will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Saturday, June 29, 2024, with special guests NEEDTOBREATHE and Lindsay Ell.

According to a press release, tickets go on sale Friday, November 3 at 10:00 a.m. CST at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Keith Urban will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Saturday, June 29, 2024, with special guests NEEDTOBREATHE and Lindsay Ell.



Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3 at 10:00 a.m. CST at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com] and in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office. Tickets for Keith Urban include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.



About Keith Urban

Keith Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a deep-seated passion for music. This, when combined with his authenticity, talent and driving musical inquisitiveness, helps to understand why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world. He’s won four GRAMMY© Awards, thirteen CMAs, fifteen ACMs, three AMAs, two People’s Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums.



The year has seen the launch of Urban’s new Las Vegas residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which has already being touted as a “night not to miss”. There’s been new music, the single “Brown Eyes Baby,” induction into the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and a return to American Idol, as both mentor and performer. This Fall includes a performance on the ESPN broadcast of the Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix and a performance in December on the finale of the Voice.



Urban’s all-new Vegas residency premiered on March 3rd 2023, and since has swelled to include 24 performances, eight that remain for November. The show is highlighted by a set-list that features songs that Urban has never performed live - some not played in nearly a decade - and hits like “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, “Wasted Time”, “Somebody Like You”, “Long Hot Summer,” and “One Too Many”, Urban’s 43rd Top 10 single that garnered over 100 million Spotify streams.



2022 was highlighted by Urban’s massive THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2022 – a critically hailed amphitheatre and arena tour that had critics calling Urban “awe inspiring,” “the entertainer of a generation,” and “one of the finest axe players to walk the planet.” As to the show? “A utopian experience,” said one reviewer.



In addition, 2022 brought new music. The semi-autobiographical, fist-pumping, arena-ready track “Wild Hearts,” nominated for two CMT Awards and “Brown Eyes Baby.” Both came on the heels of “One Too Many” (his duet with P!nk), the last from The Speed of Now Part 1, which marked his fourth in an historic streak of simultaneous #1 album debuts in the United States, Canada and Australia.



The year served to remind music lovers around the globe why Urban is one of the world’s best live performers. His concerts have become legendary - as unpredictable as they are explosive. An experience of emotion, musical texture, energy and showmanship.



Urban’s musical virtuosity and fluidity has made him the musician’s musician. He’s collaborated with a diverse group of artists that include, among others; Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, John Mayer, Julia Michaels, Justin Timberlake, Dzeko, Miranda Lambert, Nile Rodgers, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones and Vince Gill.



He’s long supported numerous charities. His “All For The Hall” benefit concerts for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum© have raised over $4.3 million. He is the first Ambassador of the CMA Foundation, an advisory board member at the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and is a longtime supporter of The Mr. Holland’s Opus Fund and The Grammy Foundation.



About NEEDTOBREATHE

Despite a 20-year history that includes all the accolades of an iconic band, GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum band NEEDTOBREATHE came into their latest studio album with a much different frame of mind. They still felt they had something to prove. In truth, this is a band who have loomed large for years, leveraging a unique fusion of modern rock, purpose-driven soul and irresistible pop appeal into a stat line which puts them in exceedingly rare company. Formed in South Carolina in 2001, NEEDTOBREATHE has grown and evolved to occupy a unique position in the modern genre landscape. They’ve placed five Number One albums all across the Billboard chart spectrum, from Rock and Alternative. They’ve racked up two billion career streams and scored multi-platinum chart topping hits – deep-feeling anthems with a spiritual conscious like “Brother” (feat. Gavin DeGraw), “Who Am I,” “Let’s Stay Home Tonight” and dozens more. And they’ve done it all while filling venues across the globe, either as headliners or with a diverse array of superstars like Taylor Swift, OneRepublic and Tim McGraw. Ask their fans and it’s been two decades of spirit-mining songs, master musicianship and elemental artistry, digging deep to create a series of sonic monuments to the human condition. Yet for all they’ve built, the five-piece group remains a veiled figure in the shadowed fringe of modern rock to some – so on their ninth studio album, CAVES, they’re coming out into the light. Released September 15, CAVES is a collection of awe-inspiring melodies, breathtaking instrumentation and epic-scale energy, giving the band’s soul-probing approach a bigger, more expansive new scope. To learn more, visit NEEDTOBREATHE.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com].



About Lindsay Ell

Lindsay Ell is a force. Picking up a guitar when she was 8, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and philanthropist has played on some of the world's biggest stages. Boasting three career #1s and a PLATINUM-certified single, Ell has built a career through sheer determination and grit. And it's paid off. Celebrated internationally for her unmistakable guitar licks and powerful voice, Ell is a 2023 CCMA Award winner (Single of the Year, “Right On Time”), has been nominated for ACM Awards (New Female Vocalist (2019), New Female Vocalist (2020), Music Event of the Year (2020)), CMT Awards (Social Superstar (2015), Collaborative Video of the Year (2019)), CMA Awards (Musical Event of the Year (2019)), JUNO Awards (Country Album of the Year (2021)) and 20 CCMA Awards. 2023 also saw her earn her first Canadian Screen Award nomination (Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition) for her role as Host of Canada's highest-rated reality TV program, Canada's Got Talent. About to return to television screens across Canada as the host of Canada’s Got Talent Season 3, Ell spent this year wowing audiences as direct support for Shania Twain's sold-out Queen of Me Tour and sharing the stage with notable acts such as OneRepublic, Maren Morris and HARDY. Ell continues to prove that Forbes was not wrong when crowning her "one of the most exciting and talented young artists." With more than 401M lifetime streams, it is evident that fans around the world agree.



About Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is one of the most iconic celebrations of music in America, hosting the industry’s biggest acts for an unforgettable live music experience. Since its inception in 1968, Summerfest continues to distinguish itself as a premier national music festival and has developed an unrivaled reputation, consistently featuring hundreds of performances across 12 stages, throughout the 75-acre festival grounds along Lake Michigan. Summerfest 2024 will take place over three weekends - June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6. For more details, visit Summerfest.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com], Facebook.com/Summerfest, Twitter: @Summerfest or Instagram: @Summerfest.



Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., producer of Summerfest, continues to fulfill its nonprofit mission of bringing the community together and providing a showcase for performing arts, activities, and recreation to the public, through music and special events.



