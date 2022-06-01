Summerfest announces lineup, promotions for Briggs & Stratton stage

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest and Briggs & Stratton have partnered together and announced the lineup and promotions for this year's Summerfest.

The music festival kicks off on June 23, but on June 1, the two organizations are working to beautify the grounds by welcoming volunteers to plant hundreds of flowers.

The volunteers are employees of Summerfest and will gather at the grounds at 1 p.m. to plant the flowers ahead of the first cultural event at Henry Maier Festival Park.

In addition to the June 1 event, Summerfest and Briggs & Stratton have partnered for promotional events during Summerfest.

On Saturday, June 25 from noon until 3 p.m., the two are encouraging people to participate in the Mary Lou's Closet Supply Drive. Summerfest visitors can bring hygiene supplies for youth in area public schools.

According to a news release from Summerfest, the first 1,500 fans to bring in donations will get into Summerfest for free that day. Items accepted for this promotion include new deodorant, feminine hygiene products, and socks.

The donation value has to be at least $10 for donors to qualify for the free admission into Summerfest.

Performers at the Briggs & Stratton stage this year include Alessia Cara, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Mr. Joy, a Lain Music Day on Friday, July 8, and many more performances.

