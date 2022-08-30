Summerfest 2023 to stay with three-weekend format

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest has decided to stick with its new schedule developed during the COVID-19 pandemic to host music over three consecutive weekends in 2023.

Milwaukee World Festival, the organizers of the festival, said Tuesday that the rendition in 2023 will be held Thursday-Saturday June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.

The festival switched to the format for the first time in 2021 as organizers dealt with COVID-19 safety precautions, cautious customers and weary musicians.

And organizers say the new format is a hit. Citing a study they did with market research companies, SimpsonScarborough and LEGENDS, they found that 80% of respondents said that Friday and Saturday were "among their three most preferred days to attend Summerfest," according to a news release.

A further 85% of respondents identified "headlining entertainment and a lineup featuring a variety of music genres as reasons for why they attend the festival," organizers said.

The musical acts and ticket prices will be announced at a later date.

2023 will be Summerfest's 55th anniversary year.

