MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It may be January but we are seeing the first sign of summer! Leinenkugel's has brought back one of its most popular beers, earlier than ever.

That's right, Summer Shandy is back on Wisconsin store shelves.

Leinenkuge's President Tony Bugher spoke with OnMilwaukee, and said the company found that Summer Shandy outperforms many of its winter seasonals therefore, they brought it back early!

"Summer is a state of mind. We're going to have it out there as early as we can," Bugher said.

If you haven't had Summer Shandy before, it's Leinenkugel's "take on Franz Kugler’s original Munich tavern tradition." It's a traditional weiss beer with a lemonade flavor. According to the Leinenkugel's website, it pairs well with BBQ chicken, fruit salads, watermelon, and grilled fish.

You should already be seeing the summer favorite on store shelves, but if not, it should be there soon. Bring on summer!

