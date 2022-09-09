Suicide Prevention Month: Elm Grove family shares son's story to help others

ELM GROVE, Wis. — Mental health is especially top of mind this month because September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

It is a complex issue, but one Elm Grove family shared their story with TMJ4 News in hopes it will help others understand and come from behind the shadows of grief and shame.

Patty Kujawa said her son Jack's kindness was a gift. Jack wanted nothing more than to make others happy. But his parents say he suffered from a mental health condition that spiraled quickly out of control.

One day, the 18-year-old senior at Marquette High School could no longer wear the mask.

In Wisconsin, between 2013-2017, statistics show the majority of suicide deaths were male.

In honor of Jack's empathetic heart for others, his parents celebrate his birthday each year asking people to practice random acts of kindness and share it on social media.

If you or a loved one needs help, you can get additional resources from the Suicide Prevention Resource Center and Black Space.

