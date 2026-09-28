Sugar and Spice’s search for a forever together home ends with a happy adoption

MILWAUKEE — Two senior Labrador retriever sisters who captured hearts while searching for a home together have officially been adopted!

Watch the full story in the video below

Sugar and Spice’s search for a forever home ends with a happy adoption

Sugar and Spice, a bonded pair of nearly 10-year-old Labs, recently moved into their new forever home after weeks in foster care through Ma Paws & Me Pet Rescue.

Sugar, is blind because of a medical condition, relies heavily on her sister Spice, for guidance and confidence. Their story drew attention after volunteers with the rescue said the dogs needed to stay together.

Amy ( Sugar and Spice's new mom) Sugar in new home

Their new owner, Amy, said she was not actively looking to adopt after losing her dog, Griffin, in December.

But when she learned about Sugar and Spice were still in need of a home, she felt her home was the right fit.

"I'd like everyone to know that they are doing well and I will give them a good home with plenty of treats and belly scratches!" said Amy.

Amy said her ranch-style house, with only a single stair for Sugar to navigate, and a large fenced-in yard made it an ideal environment for the sisters.

The dogs have already started settling into their new routine.

Amy Sugar and Spice in new home

Amy describes Sugar as calm and easygoing, while Spice has a more energetic personality that “lives up to her name.”

The sisters have spent their first days together exploring the backyard, playing and relaxing in their new home.

People may also remember one of Sugar’s favorite treats from the original story is Culver’s French fries.

Amy said her boss’s dog, Millie, even sent the pair a Culver’s gift card along with additional donations to help welcome them home.

Ma Paws & Me Pet Rescue had been searching for a family willing to adopt both dogs together after their longtime foster caregiver needed to focus on her own health.

Volunteers previously described the pair as gentle, affectionate and inseparable.

The rescue said it is grateful to everyone who shared the sisters’ story and helped them find a permanent home together.

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