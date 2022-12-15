40+ Park View Middle students sent home after sudden illness during choir rehearsal

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Park View Middle School (PVMS) students fell ill and fainted during choir rehearsal at the Greenwald Foundation Performing Arts Center (PAC) at Mukwonago High School on Thursday.

Park View Principal Luke Spielman told families in a letter that some of the students started to faint during the practice on Thursday. According to the Mukwonago Area School District, two PVMS students fainted. One student required medical attention and the other returned to practice.

Over the next hour, the school district said additional PVMS students began to report they also felt ill.

Families of students feeling ill were asked to pick their kids up. The remaining students were brought back to Park View Middle School campus.

The school district said emergency services and 911 were not contacted. Instead, district health staff checked students. In total, 41 PVMS choir students went home with their parents.

The school district says no carbon monoxide was detected and carbon dioxide levels were within normal limits at PAC.

Due to the incident, the PMVS choir concert scheduled for Thursday evening has been postponed. The Mukwonago High School choir concert will go on as planned.

WTMJ4 Radio was first to report this incident.

