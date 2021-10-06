Watch
Subpoenas for GOP-ordered election probe to include mayors

Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, in Milwaukee. The Republican head of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee said Monday, July 26, 2021, she will ensure there is a "comprehensive, forensic examination" of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election at the same time the state's nonpartisan audit bureau conducts a review. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Oct 06, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election said Tuesday that he plans to issue subpoenas to mayors in the state’s five largest and most Democratic-leaning cities.

Attorney Michael Gableman told the Green Bay Common Council about his plans to issue a subpoena to that city’s mayor and four others. It comes days after he demanded records from clerks in the same cities and the state’s top elections official.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Gableman also said he does not know if he can complete his investigation by the end of October, as Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he expected it to be done.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

