Suamico neighbors rescued from flooded home

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The Suamico Fire Department rescued three people Tuesday after flood waters threatened a home in the 3700 block of Stream Road.

Fire crews arrived to find the basement completely filled with water and rising levels beginning to affect the first floor, officials said.

Because of the rapidly worsening conditions, firefighters initiated immediate rescue operations. All three people were brought to safety without injury.

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Also on Tuesday morning, the department responded to a report of a bus stuck in floodwaters.

Suamico Fire Department

When crews arrived, they found the vehicle surrounded by water and leaning to one side, with the driver unable to exit safely.

Firefighters helped the driver to dry ground without injury. No other passengers were on board.

Suamico firefighters urged residents to be alert during heavy rain and flooding, avoid driving through standing water and call 911 to report emergencies.

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