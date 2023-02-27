Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sturgeon spearing season comes to a close

Sturgeon spearing 2023 season comes to a close
Posted at 7:17 AM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 08:19:33-05

NEENAH (NBC 26) — The 2023 sturgeon spearing season came to a close Sunday afternoon.

This year's season has been unusual with some record heat for February, and on the flip side, a recent record snowstorm. The ice conditions have been less than ideal, but overall season numbers are still in line with a typical season.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 353 sturgeons came out of Lake Winnebago on the first day.

This year's overall fish count for sturgeon out of Lake Winnebago was 1,120.

https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/fishing/sturgeon/WinnSysSturgeonSpear.html

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News