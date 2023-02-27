Sturgeon spearing season comes to a close

NEENAH (NBC 26) — The 2023 sturgeon spearing season came to a close Sunday afternoon.

This year's season has been unusual with some record heat for February, and on the flip side, a recent record snowstorm. The ice conditions have been less than ideal, but overall season numbers are still in line with a typical season.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 353 sturgeons came out of Lake Winnebago on the first day.

This year's overall fish count for sturgeon out of Lake Winnebago was 1,120.

https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/fishing/sturgeon/WinnSysSturgeonSpear.html