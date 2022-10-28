'Stuff the bus': Antetokounmpo family, Milwaukee Diaper Mission to host diaper drive on Saturday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Diaper Mission and the Anteotkounmpo family will be hosting a "Stuff the Bus" diaper drive this Saturday outside of Fiserv Forum.

The event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

According to a news release, the Milwaukee Diaper Mission will be collecting diapers, wipes, and monetary donations during the stuff the bus event. Its the second annual diaper drive hosted by the Antetokounmpo family.

Since its launch in 2020, the Milwaukee Diaper Mission has distributed more than 563,000 diapers to local families. Saturday's drive is an effort to expand that programming and help even more people across the city.

The Milwaukee Bucks mascot, Bango, will attend the event alongside the Milwaukee Bucks DJ and Giannis Antetokounmpo's girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger. There will be food trucks, activities, and giveaways for those in attendance. The event is completely free and open to the public.

When the doors open for the Bucks vs Hawks game, the Milwaukee Diaper Mission will collect donations at all the main entrances to the arena as well as on the plaza.

