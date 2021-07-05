Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Study says hunting, poaching reduce Wisconsin wolf numbers

items.[0].image.alt
Gary Kramer/AP
FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf. As many as one-third of Wisconsin's gray wolves likely died at the hands of humans in the months after the federal government announced removal of legal protections, according to a study released Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Gary Kramer, File)
Gray wolf
Posted at 7:10 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 08:10:58-04

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A newly released study estimates that Wisconsin's wolf population dropped by up to one-third in the months after federal officials announced plans to lift legal protections.

The study by University of Wisconsin scientists says people killed about 100 wolves in addition to the 218 taken during a February hunting season.

The researchers say many of those non-hunting deaths resulted from poaching.

They say the findings suggest it would be risky to have another hunt this fall, although state officials are planning one.

Some other scientists say some of the numbers in the Wisconsin study need more direct evidence.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW