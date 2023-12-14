Study names two Wisconsin airports among America's 'most reliable' airports

LA CROSSE, Wis. — A new study named two Wisconsin airports among America's "most reliable" airports.

Private jet charter service Jettly examined the total number of delays, cancelations, and diversions for more than 390 American airports, using data provided by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Using flight data from January to August 2023, they calculated the percentage of flights that experienced issues compared to all flights arriving at and departing from each airport.

La Crosse Regional Airport made number two on the list as the second most reliable, with 9.3% of all flights experiencing issues – or 69 out of 743 total flights.

The airport had 371 arrival flights between January and August 2023; 31 of which were delayed, six of which were canceled, and none of which were diverted, according to Jettly. Out of 372 departures, 26 flights were delayed, and six flights were canceled.

In fifth place came Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport with 10.3% of flights (100 out of 971) experiencing issues.

There were a total of 486 arrivals throughout 2023, 44 of which were delayed, eight of which were canceled, and one was diverted. Of 485 departures, 38 flights were delayed, and nine were canceled.

Here's the ranking of the most reliable airports in America:

1. Bert Mooney Airport, MT: 8.8%

2. La Crosse Regional Airport, WI: 9.3%

3. Helena Regional Airport, MT: 9.7%

4. Range Regional Airport, MN: 10.1%

5. Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport, WI: 10.3%

6. Cedar City Regional Airport, UT: 11.1%

7. Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport, MI: 11.3%

8. Southwest Georgia Regional Airport, GA: 11.6%

9. Falls International/Einarson Field, MN: 11.7%

10. Deadhorse Airport, AK: 11.7%

The list also notes the worst airports in America. Stockton Metropolitan Airport in California came out on top for the least reliable, followed by Aspen/Pitkin County Airport (CO), Provo Municipal Airport (UT), Trenton-Mercer Airport (NJ), and Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport (FL).

Justin Crabbe, CEO of Jettlywho commissioned the study said, “Airports can be stressful places on their own, so when your flight is delayed, or worse canceled, it only contributes to what is already a negative experience for many customers... Thankfully, customers can rest assured that if they are flying out of any airport that features in the top ten, they are unlikely to be hit with unexpected delays that would otherwise add additional stress to their winter travels."

