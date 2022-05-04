Study launched to find ways to improve 60-year-old stretch of WIS 175 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Officials in Milwaukee County announced Wednesday a new study that they hope will find ways to improve the stretch of WIS 175 from West Wisconsin Avenue to Lisbon Avenue, known as the "Stadium Freeway."

Leaders want to improve the roadway not only to make it easier to commute through that area but also make it beneficial to the communities that reside there - including people who have not benefited from extensive freeway construction in the past.

When the Stadium Freeway was built in the 1960s, it divided neighborhoods like Washington Heights and Washington Park and required the demolition of blocks of homes. Many have argued that extensive freeway construction led to redlining and segregation in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley spoke at the news conference. You can watch what they had to say at the top of this article.

Officials said the study they announced will recommend solutions to address concerns around safety and accessibility for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists in the surrounding area.

They hope to be in touch with residents to get their input on what they would like to see.

