Students, staff evacuated after bomb threat at UWM at Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A bomb threat prompted students and staff to be evacuated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's (UWM) campus in Waukesha on Thursday.

According to the Waukesha Police Department, police and fire officials responded to the campus, 1500 N. University Dr., around 3:30 p.m. for a bomb threat. A caller reported that a suspicious package was found in a classroom and believed to be a bomb, police say.

All the staff and students were evacuated and no one was injured.

Police conducted a complete sweep of the building, working closely with UWM Administration. Police say nothing suspicious was found.

Students were turned over to their parents. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip