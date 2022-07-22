Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Students, staff evacuated after bomb threat at UWM at Waukesha

image (9).png
TMJ4
Students and staff were safely evacuated Thursday after a bomb threat at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus in Waukesha.
image (9).png
Posted at 8:16 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 21:16:00-04

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A bomb threat prompted students and staff to be evacuated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's (UWM) campus in Waukesha on Thursday.

According to the Waukesha Police Department, police and fire officials responded to the campus, 1500 N. University Dr., around 3:30 p.m. for a bomb threat. A caller reported that a suspicious package was found in a classroom and believed to be a bomb, police say.

All the staff and students were evacuated and no one was injured.

Police conducted a complete sweep of the building, working closely with UWM Administration. Police say nothing suspicious was found.

Students were turned over to their parents. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

republican-square.png

Elections Local

How to watch the the Republican Wis. governor primary debate this Sunday on TMJ4