Students, parents look forward to 'new normal' ahead of MPS school year

MILWAUKEE — Valia Brunson-Hill enjoyed her Labor Day and last day of summer at the park with her mom before heading off to Kindergarten.

She is one of many Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) students gearing up for the start of the school year on Tuesday.

Her mom, Lexi S. Brunson, is a professor at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and says having a good mindset going into the school year is key for both students and parents.

“If you’re excited, they’ll be excited and they’ll get ready,” said Brunson. “It’s really also a mental prep based on how things have been the last few years.”

She felt firsthand the struggles of parenting and teaching during the pandemic.

“I think educators are ready for a little more back to normal. Nothing’s ever going to be the same, but people are more cautious now and there are systems in place that are reassuring.”

St. Francis parents Angela and Toby Miceli-Gwiazdowski agree. All four of their kids are heading back to school Tuesday and are looking forward to a new sense of normal going into the year.

“Our kids are still going to mask inside and stuff like that but yeah it’s feeling a little more normal,” said Angela. “They are all very excited to be back and see their friends and teachers again.”

While students and parents are looking forward to the start of school, the district is entering the new year facing a teacher shortage, with more than 250 vacancies at MPS schools alone.

