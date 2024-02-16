Students learn about and celebrate kindness at Racine's Red Apple Elementary

RACINE — Saturday is Random Acts of Kindness Day, but on Thursday, kindness was center stage at Red Apple Elementary School in Racine.

Students made kindness-related arts and crafts while fourth graders partnered up their kindergartner buddies to help them make special t-shirts.

It's a way for the older kids to be role models for the younger students and one way to be kind, by helping others.

The kids said there are many benefits to being kind, and you can practice kindness every day.

"If you're kind, you can make new friends," said Evan.

"Kindness means showing appreciation," said fourth grader Zoey.

"No crying, no being angry, no temper tantrums," said kindergartner Ruby.

Each classroom is also getting a Kindness Bingo card with ways to be kind, like drawing a picture for someone or letting others go first.

It's a way the whole classroom can practice being nice to one another.

"I think if they know how to be kind to each other, they will go very far in life, that's very essential, to treat others with kindness," said Scott Campbell, Principal of Red Apple Elementary School.

