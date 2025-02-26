Students inspired to embrace new sounds after playing accordion for first time

HOWARDS GROVE — For myself, and a few dozen high schoolers, we all experienced a first. It was the first time we ever picked up an accordion and played. It went about as expected. A cacophony of mashed-up sounds not in any particular key. But that was exactly the point of the day. Get an accordion in your hands and just play.

Accordions aren't as popular as they used to be. Despite Wisconsin having a strong polka tradition, which generally includes accordions, people just aren't playing as much. If you go inside a music store, you won't see accordions for sale. Kids aren't taking lessons. Dennis Smith, an accordion expert from Sheboygan Falls, wants to change that.

“It’s just been a part of me. It’s my instrument. It’s my emotions. It’s my soul. It’s everything," Smith , who has been playing for 70 years, said.

Smith wants people to get an accordion in their hands to experience the same feelings he gets when playing. So he travels Wisconsin, from Sheboygan to Platteville, teaching accordion classes at local school's music classes. He brings several of his own accordions, so students can play around with the instrument. He teaches at elementary, middle, and high schools. On Feb. 26, he taught two classes at Howards Grove High School.

“Well, number one, I want them to understand what the instrument is and appreciate the instrument. But then if somebody wants to learn it, that would be wonderful," Smith said.

He has taught at Howards Grove four times. This is his eighth year traveling the state to teach. He also performs concerts for Milwaukee Public Schools and has even taught at seven different schools in South Korea.

At Howards Grove, his plan to inspire students by getting accordion in their hands seems to have worked. One student is now thinking of taking lessons.

“Even though the awkward feeling of it, it sounds like it would be a lot of fun, and I like playing weird instruments," Lexi Stutleen, a freshman at Howards Grove High School, said.

Others might not necessarily be committed to taking lessons, but they are willing to play the accordion a bit more.

“I could play a few cool notes, and I was kind of surprised myself with that because I haven’t played an instrument at all in my life. So it was really interesting and different," Kamiyah Mansker, a freshman at Howards Grove High School, said.

As for myself, I don't think I am going to start playing the accordion regularly, but I had a blast messing around with it. I even was able to pull off playing a blues scale.

Whether or not the students become completely immersed with the accordion isn't what's on Smith's mind. He wants to inspire curiosity with the instrument and hopes this isn't the last time these students touch an accordion.

If you are interested in Smith coming to your school, or you want to take lessons, you can reach out to him at (414) 573-3760.

