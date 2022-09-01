Students head back to school across southeast Wisconsin

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — For thousands of students across southeast Wisconsin, it’s the first day of school!

It’s been a long, hot summer but for more than 40 districts, school is officially back in session.

From rolling out the red carpet to playing some classic tunes to kick off the day, students at schools all across the region grabbed their brand-new backpacks, sharpen their pencils and headed in for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

MORE COVERAGE l Full list: First day of school in Milwaukee area, Wisconsin

“We really just love and care about our kids and want them to be successful, so we give them an exciting start and get teachers engaged right away in celebrating our first day of school,” said Greg Kabara, Superintendent, Nicolet Union School District.

For kids like Aiden Schlechta, the start of the new year is a big one, not just because of new classes. After weeks away from his pals, he says he’s excited to be reunited.

“I haven’t seen these guys in so long, I didn’t get to see them over the summer. It’s just great to see them again. And also, we also get to see new teachers and everything, I just think it’s great,” said Schlechta.

These aren’t the only kids heading back. Next week, the next wave of students hit the books, including Milwaukee Public Schools.

Here's a list of school districts in the area, and when they go back to school.

Washington County

Kewaskum 9/1

Slinger 9/1

West Bend 9/1

Germantown 9/1

Ozaukee County

Cedarburg 9/1

Northern Ozaukee 9/1

Cedar Grove - Belgium Area 9/1

Grafton *9/1 Grades 6, 9-12

Port Washington - Saukville *9/1 Kindergarten, 5, 9

Mequon - Thiensville 9/1

Waukesha County

Oconomowoc Area *9/1 5K-9th grade

Kettle Moraine 9/1

Palmyra-Eagle Area 9/1

Mukwonago 9/1

New Berlin 9/6

Elmbrook 9/1

Waukesha 9/1

Pewaukee *9/1 grades 6-12

Hamilton *9/1 grades 7-12

Menomonee Falls 9/1

Milwaukee County

MPS 9/6

Wauwatosa 9/1

West Allis-West Milwaukee 9/1

Brown Deer 9/1

Nicolet UHS 9/1

Whitefish Bay 9/1

Shorewood 9/1

Whitnall *9/1 50% attendance by last name

Greendale 9/1

Greenfield 9/1

St. Francis 9/1 HS freshman

Cudahy 9/1

South Milwaukee 9/1

Oak Creek-Franklin Joint 9/1

Franklin Public 9/1

Racine County

Waterford UHS 9/1

Union Grove UHS 9/1

Racine Unified 9/1

Burlington Area *9/1 grades 1-6, 9

Kenosha County

Kenosha Unified 9/1

Central/Westosha UHS 8/30

Wilmot UHS *9/1 9th grade, 9/2 all students

Sheboygan County

Random Lake 9/1

Oostburg 9/6

Sheboygan Falls 9/1

Kohler 9/1

Sheboygan Area 9/1

Howards Grove 9/1

Elkhart Lake - Glenbeulah 9/1

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip