LIST: First day of school Thursday for most area districts

MILWAUKEE — It's time to head back to school!

It's the first day of school for many districts in the area Thursday, marking the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season.

Temperatures may still feel summer-like, but the air is beginning to smell of new pencils, backpacks, Clorox wipes, and fresh notebooks. This comes as many districts struggle with teacher shortages.

Right now, Racine Unified has 73 open teacher positions with school starting Thursday. But it's not a problem unique to Racine.

Milwaukee Public Schools is facing more than 250 vacancies, Madison has 141, and the West Allis-West Milwaukee District has 23.

Nevertheless, school is starting.

Here's a list of school districts in the area, and when they go back to school.

Washington County

Kewaskum 9/1

Slinger 9/1

West Bend 9/1

Germantown 9/1

Ozaukee County

Cedarburg 9/1

Northern Ozaukee 9/1

Cedar Grove - Belgium Area 9/1

Grafton *9/1 Grades 6, 9-12

Port Washington - Saukville *9/1 Kindergarten, 5, 9

Mequon - Thiensville 9/1

Waukesha County

Oconomowoc Area *9/1 5K-9th grade

Kettle Moraine 9/1

Palmyra-Eagle Area 9/1

Mukwonago 9/1

New Berlin 9/6

Elmbrook 9/1

Waukesha 9/1

Pewaukee *9/1 grades 6-12

Hamilton *9/1 grades 7-12

Menomonee Falls 9/1

Milwaukee County

MPS 9/6

Wauwatosa 9/1

West Allis-West Milwaukee 9/1

Brown Deer 9/1

Nicolet UHS 9/1

Whitefish Bay 9/1

Shorewood 9/1

Whitnall *9/1 50% attendance by last name

Greendale 9/1

Greenfield 9/1

St. Francis 9/1 HS freshman

Cudahy 9/1

South Milwaukee 9/1

Oak Creek-Franklin Joint 9/1

Franklin Public 9/1

Racine County

Waterford UHS 9/1

Union Grove UHS 9/1

Racine Unified 9/1

Burlington Area *9/1 grades 1-6, 9

Kenosha County

Kenosha Unified 9/1

Central/Westosha UHS 8/30

Wilmot UHS *9/1 9th grade, 9/2 all students

Sheboygan County

Random Lake 9/1

Oostburg 9/6

Sheboygan Falls 9/1

Kohler 9/1

Sheboygan Area 9/1

Howards Grove 9/1

Elkhart Lake - Glenbeulah 9/1

