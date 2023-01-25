Students at St. Martini raise money for kids at Children's Wisconsin with lemonade stand

MILWAUKEE — The seven LUMIN schools located in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, and Racine are selling lemonade to raise money for Children's Wisconsin. This is their second year after raising $5K last year.

"Use the resources that you've got to help other people," said eighth grader Chandrai Suttle. That's the lesson that students at St. Martini Lutheran School are learning during this School Choice Week.

"We love to celebrate it really big at all our Lumin Schools. We have spirit days, we do different competitions and then this lemonade stand is our way to give back," said Julieane Cook, Chief Talent Officer for Lumin Schools.

"Even Northwestern Mutual matched last year what they raised, so it's really been community coming together. We host this lemonade stand in the coldest month of the year because we want to bring some sunshine," said La'Ketta Caldwell, Director of Opportunity at Lumin Schools.

They build the lemonade stands with recyclable materials and other businesses like Starbucks and Pete's Market have donated to the cause, as well as students like Dianely who donated $80 from her piggy bank.

"I've been saving up for a year to collect coins and money because I love helping kids and I like animals too," said third grader Dianely.

The students are inspired by the story of Alex who was just 8 years old when she passed away from childhood cancer in 2004. Her lemonade stand raised more than $1 million and Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer is still making a difference today.

"Once they learned about Alex and how she was dying and even in her death she wanted to do something great, that's what they gravitate towards," said Caldwell.

The students are employing the RISE UP character traits that they've learned which include respect, integrity, empathy, unity, perseverance, and service.

"I think that what service means, helping others without really knowing them...just knowing they need help," said eighth grader Daisy Ortez.

As each school competes for a special winning prize, there's one lesson they can remember for the rest of their lives.

"When life hands you a lemon, make lemonade!"

