Student-teacher charged with felony sexual assault in Ozaukee County

Lucas Regnier-Jamnik was charged following alleged incidents back in October
Posted at 10:46 AM, Dec 07, 2022
MEQUON, Wis. — A student teacher has been charged with felony sexual assault of a student by school staff in Ozaukee County, a criminal complaint states.

Lucas Regnier-Jamnik was charged following alleged incidents back in October.

According to a criminal complaint, Regnier-Jamnik was in a clinical student program through Concordia University at Homestead High School in Mequon. While working in the program, he formed a relationship with a 17-year-old student.

That student told police Regnier-Jamnik had sent her inappropriate photos on Snapchat. The two hung out outside of school, and she told police she felt she "could not say no" because she viewed Regnier-Jamnik as a teacher.

If convicted on the felony sexual assault charge, Regnier-Jamnik could face up to six years in prison, fined up to $10,000, or both.

He has been released from jail on a $5,000 cash bond and is due back in court on Dec. 19.

