Student injured after firework is set off inside residence hall at Marquette University

MILWAUKEE — A commercial firework set off by students inside Wells Tower residence hall on Friday led to damage, an injury and an arrest, according to Marquette University Police.

It happened Friday night at around 10:00 p.m.

According to a news release, two students were found on scene when police responded to the residence hall. One was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other student was taken into custody.

The firework damaged a window.

MUPD said an investigation is underway and there is no threat to campus.

