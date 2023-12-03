Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Student injured after firework is set off inside residence hall at Marquette University

One student was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries
Marquette Police
TMJ4
Marquette Police
Posted at 9:20 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 22:20:47-05

MILWAUKEE — A commercial firework set off by students inside Wells Tower residence hall on Friday led to damage, an injury and an arrest, according to Marquette University Police.

It happened Friday night at around 10:00 p.m.

According to a news release, two students were found on scene when police responded to the residence hall. One was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other student was taken into custody.

The firework damaged a window.

MUPD said an investigation is underway and there is no threat to campus.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device