Strong wind storm surge damages Racine Marina, group says

RACINE, Wis. — According to the Racine Reefpoint Marina, a strong wind storm surge and 'microburst' damaged the marina Wednesday morning.

The marina's Facebook post states they shut down power and water to the impacted docks.

For people who have boats stored there, the impacted docks are the entire east side, W6, W8, W10 and W12.

"We will keep everyone posted as repairs are made and damage is accessed. All docks and boats have been secured," according to the post.

