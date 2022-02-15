String of car break-ins on Milwaukee's south side has residents on alert

MILWAUKEE — Residents in neighborhoods on Milwaukee’s south side said they are fed up following a spree of car break-ins.

They are now on high alert after seeing cars ransacked and windows shattered overnight on Tuesday.

Surveillance video shared with TMJ4 News shows one of a half dozen car break-ins near 3rd and Laham overnight. Shattered glass and busted car windows were spotted lining the block Tuesday morning.

“This is not good. I got it all on camera,” said one resident who didn’t share his identity for fear of retribution.

TMJ4 News was there as police investigated the string of break ins on 3rd Street. The sights were frustrating for people coming out of their home to find their neighbor’s cars vandalized.

“It has me kind of angry, not going to lie,” said resident Tony Santos.

In the Walker’s Point neighborhood, more of the same. Santos said he confronted car burglars in the past.

“They were across the street. I came out yelling, ‘You need to leave. Don’t come on this block,' and I haven’t seen them since,” he said.

He said he’s hopeful police will make arrests, giving him and his neighbors some much needed relief.

“It’s better for the cops to catch them. That’s all I could say,” he said.

Santos said he’s hoping to create a neighborhood watch on his block to make sure thieves think twice before striking again.

