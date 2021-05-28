Watch
Stricker, Cejka top leaderboard in rain-suspended Senior PGA

Matt York/AP
Steve Stricker tips his ball to the crowd after an eagle on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 8:29 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 21:29:22-04

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Three weeks after beating Steve Stricker in a playoff in the Regions Tradition for his first major title, Alex Cejka got off to a solid start in his pursuit of a second.

Cejka led the morning wave with a 3-under 67 in the Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. Stricker also was 3 under, but had only played seven holes when a line of storms forced the afternoon wave off the course at 3:48 p.m.

Play was suspended for the day at 6 p.m. Miguel Angel Jimenez, Mike Weir and John Riegger each shot 68, and Brett Quigley, Shaun Micheel, Gene Sauers, Larry Mize and John Huston followed at 69.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

