Streetcar, garbage truck crash downtown; The Hop service delayed

MILWAUKEE — One of Milwaukee's The Hop streetcars was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Monday morning, according to the city and TMJ4 News crews.

Watch TMJ4 News camera of the scene:



A streetcar was involved in an accident, causing temporary suspension of service, according to the Hop Alerts page on Twitter.

From the scene of the crash, it appears the streetcar was derailed.

TMJ4 The street car v. garbage truck crash.

TMJ4 The street car v. garbage truck crash.

A TMJ4 News crew confirmed the crash happened near Milwaukee and Wells sometime after 6 a.m. Monday.

People at the scene of the crash tell TMJ4 News that no one was hurt, describing the crash as an accident.

Authorities have not released any other information.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the ramps in the Stadium Interchange —E-S, S-E, N-E— have been shut down, due to slippery conditions and multiple crashes, including this one.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Streetcar involved accident has caused a temporary suspension of service. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Hop Alerts (@HopAlerts) March 27, 2023

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip