Streetcar derailed by garbage truck blowing red light, video appears to show

MILWAUKEE — Surveillance video appears to show a privately owned garbage truck blow through a red light and then crash into a Milwaukee streetcar, derailing the vehicle.

Video from the Colby Abbot Building shared with TMJ4 News shows The Hop streetcar heading into the intersection with a green light, suggesting the garbage truck ran a red light. Video shows the impact.

The impact of the garbage truck hitting the streetcar caused it to derail. The crash forced the city to suspend streetcar service for several hours that day. The only person onboard during the crash was the conductor, who was brought to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

One of Milwaukee's The Hop streetcars was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Monday morning, knocking out streetcar service for the foreseeable future, the city says.

According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works, a private garbage truck crashed into a streetcar around 6:30 a.m. and pushed the vehicle into a traffic light.

The only person on board at the time was the conductor, who was brought to the hospital so doctors could check for injuries.

The Hop service is suspended for the "foreseeable future" because of where the crash happened on the route. DPW says it is too difficult to create a new route for the time-being.

From the scene of the crash, it appears the streetcar was derailed.

A TMJ4 News crew confirmed the crash happened near Milwaukee and Wells.

People at the scene of the crash tell TMJ4 News that no one was hurt, describing the crash as an accident.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the ramps in the Stadium Interchange —E-S, S-E, N-E— have been shut down, due to slippery conditions and multiple crashes, including this one.

In an update at 4:50 p.m. Monday, officials say the streetcar has been re-railed and taken back to the Operations and Maintenance Facility. The alignment has been cleared and service will return soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Streetcar involved accident has caused a temporary suspension of service. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Hop Alerts (@HopAlerts) March 27, 2023

