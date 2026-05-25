Stoughton Police asking for public's help in locating missing 69-year-old woman

STOUGHTON — The Stoughton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 89-year-old woman.

The family of 69-year-old Pamela J. Mael last spoke with her on May 22nd at around 5:30 p.m. by phone. Mael's vehicle was seen on May 24th heading south on Highway 14 near Highway 92 outside of Brooklyn, Wisconsin, at around 3 p.m.

Mael drives a 2005 red Toyota Camry that has a red bear paw and a white feather with Ho-Chunk below it.

Stoughton Police Department

The family said she has possibly cognitively declined and has been sick for the past two months.

Mael is described as a 5'3" tall female with brown hair and brown eyes and she weighs around 112 lbs.

She has a dream catcher tattoo on her right upper arm, a flower on her left shoulder, a wolf howling at a moon on her left calf, a pair of dice on her left foot, and an infinity sign with the names Zachary and Shelby on her left forearm. All the tattoos are in black, white, or red colors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stoughton Police Department at (608) 873-3374.

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