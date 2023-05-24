Storm the Bastille returns to downtown Milwaukee this July

MILWAUKEE — The Storm the Bastille 5K run/walk is returning to downtown Milwaukee this July!

The city's only downtown and nighttime race will take place on Thursday, July 13 at 9 p.m. A news release says this year's event will commemorate 40 years of Bastille Days.

The event will be a run, walk, or jog followed up by complimentary post-race water or beer.

According to organizers, the route will be the same as years past with scenic views through Downtown Milwaukee and the Third Ward neighborhoods.

If you choose to register for the event, you will receive a Storm the Bastille t-shirt and bib, along with complementary post-race water or beer. Early bird registration is $30 and is available now through May 31.

The race will be the official kickoff for the 2023 Bastille Days, which will take over Cathedral Square Park from July 13 through July 16. To register and learn more, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip