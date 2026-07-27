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PHOTOS: Storm tears through Menasha office building, shattering windows and uprooting trees

Strong winds damaged an office building on Fourth Street in Menasha
Kurt Hintz
Strong winds damaged an office building on Fourth Street in Menasha Monday afternoon, blowing out windows, uprooting trees and scattering debris across the property
Strong winds damaged an office building on Fourth Street in Menasha
Storm damages office building in Menasha on 4th Street
Strong winds damaged an office building on Fourth Street in Menasha
Strong winds damaged an office building on Fourth Street in Menasha Monday afternoon
Strong winds damaged an office building on Fourth Street in Menasha Monday afternoon, blowing out windows, uprooting trees and scattering debris across the property.
Storm tears through Menasha Monday afternoon
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MENASHA (NBC 26) — Powerful winds and hail caused significant damage to an office building in Menasha Monday afternoon as severe storms moved through the Fox Valley.

The damage happened around 12:10 p.m. at an office building in the 700 block of Fourth Street.

Strong winds damaged an office building on Fourth Street in Menasha
Strong winds damaged an office building on Fourth Street in Menasha Monday afternoon, blowing out windows, uprooting trees and scattering debris across the property

According to an employee who was inside the building, the storm blew out multiple first- and second-floor windows, uprooted trees, shattered vehicle windows, and ripped portions of the building's exterior away. Debris was scattered across the parking lot.

Photos shared with NBC 26 show broken glass covering the ground, damaged vehicles, fallen trees and pieces of the building strewn throughout the property.

Strong winds damaged an office building on Fourth Street in Menasha Monday afternoon, blowing out windows, uprooting trees and scattering debris across the property.
Strong winds damaged an office building on Fourth Street in Menasha Monday afternoon, blowing out windows, uprooting trees and scattering debris across the property.

No injuries have been reported.

The damage comes as tornado was observed in Outagamie County, according to the National Weather Service. Damage has also been reported in downtown Neenah and Menasha following Monday's severe weather.

Strong winds damaged an office building on Fourth Street in Menasha Monday afternoon
Strong winds damaged an office building on Fourth Street in Menasha Monday afternoon, blowing out windows, uprooting trees and scattering debris across the property.

NBC 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

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