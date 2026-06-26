Storm Team 4 brings Traveling Weather Show to Summerfest Friday

Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky, Lindsey Slater, and Brendan Johnson will be on the kids stage at Summerfest at 1:30 and 3:15 with the TMJ4 Traveling Weather Show.

Those in attendance will get to see some amazing science experiments. We'll also show you the TMJ4 Storm Chaser and talk all things weather.

You can also catch Lindsey out at Summerfest for the TMJ4 News at Noon. Brian Niznansky and Lindsey Slater will also be doing the weather live from the Summerfest grounds during TMJ4 News at 4, 5, and 6.

Watch: Catch the Traveling Weather Show Friday:

Children's Fest Day at Summerfest is Friday

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