Storm Chaser: Wet and rainy morning commute

Drivers are dealing with a wet and rainy commute Tuesday morning.

TMJ4's Brendan Johnson went out in the Storm Chaser to check on conditions. During the morning hours, expect mostly rainy and misty conditions.

But, starting this evening and continuing overnight and into the Wednesday morning hours, that rain will start switching to snow. On Wednesday, things will be windy with continued snow showers.

Be careful on the roadways, as that precipitation could affect your Tuesday evening commute and Wednesday morning commute.

Watch Brendan's full report above.

