Storm Chaser: Wet and rainy morning commute

Brendan Johnson went out in the Storm Chaser to check on morning commute conditions.
Posted at 6:32 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 07:32:31-04

Drivers are dealing with a wet and rainy commute Tuesday morning.

But, starting this evening and continuing overnight and into the Wednesday morning hours, that rain will start switching to snow. On Wednesday, things will be windy with continued snow showers.

Be careful on the roadways, as that precipitation could affect your Tuesday evening commute and Wednesday morning commute.

