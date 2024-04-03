Storm Chaser: Significant flooding in Kenosha County

If you're headed south of Milwaukee, keep an eye out for wet roads. Much of our area has been pelted with rain and snow over the past 24 hours.

The TMJ4 Storm Chaser explored Kenosha County, which is seeing significant flooding from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning's rain.

The Silver Lake neighborhood in Salem Lakes is looking particularly damp.

It can be dangerous to drive your vehicle through flood water — you have no way of knowing how deep the water is, or if the road is washed out underneath it.

Remember the saying, "turn around, don't drown," if you're ever unsure about driving through deep water.

