Project Drive Safer: Safe driving during severe weather

MILWAUKEE — This week is Severe Weather Awareness week and we have all encountered challenging weather conditions while on the road. From heavy rain and strong winds to fog and even snow, it's important to know how to handle these situations to stay safe on the road.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, the majority of weather-related crashes happen on wet pavement and during rainfall.

Driving in Rainy Conditions

To avoid crashes during rainy conditions, AAA spokesperson Nick Jarmusz advises drivers to reduce their speeds dramatically and check your tires before you hit the road.

"Make sure that you're getting your tires inspected, that you've got tires that have enough tread to give you that grip even in inclement weather," said Jarmusz.

On wet pavement, avoid using cruise control. If your vehicle starts to skid, don't panic. Instead, continue to look and steer in the direction you want the vehicle to go in, and avoid slamming on the brakes.

Driving in Foggy Conditions

Driving in fog can be challenging due to reduced visibility. To stay safe, maintain safe speeds and keep your headlights on. Use the right line on the edge of the pavement as a guide to help you stay in your lane.

"Turning your lights on, even if it's during the day... if it's darker, you know heavy cloud cover rain or fog, do not put your brights on, that actually could simply just reflect off of the fog or the rain, and come back and create more of a visual hazard for you in terms of creating a glare," said Jarmusz.

Driving during a Tornado

If you find yourself driving during a tornado, the best thing to do is seek shelter right away. Never park your car under bridges or overpasses, as these structures could be affected by the tornado. If you are unable to seek shelter, according to the National Weather Service, keep your seatbelt on, get down in your vehicle, and cover your head. As a last resort, seek shelter in a low-lying area.

Driving on Flooded Roads

During intense rain, flooded roads can be a significant hazard. If you come across a flooded street, turn around and find another route. Do not drive through the flooded area, as it's easy for storm water to get into your engine.

"It can also stall out, and then, if the water has any sort of a current to it, it may also push you and push you off the road," said Jarmusz.

It's important to stay up-to-date with your forecast and avoid driving during severe weather if possible.

