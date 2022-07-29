Stolen vehicle in Madison had a 10-week-old puppy in it

MADISON — Madison Police are searching for suspects after a vehicle, with a 10-week-old puppy inside, was stolen on Thursday night.

Officials responded to Buffalo Wild Wings on East Towne Mall around 10:20 p.m. for reports of a stolen car. When police arrived, they found the victim who had been picking up food when two people got into his vehicle and drove away.

On the passenger seat was his 10-week-old brown and white Boston Terrier, Malloy.

Now, police are searching for the vehicle and the puppy, as they believe the dog will not survive if improperly cared for or left abandoned.

The missing vehicle is a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz with a Kentucky license plate of 028XMB.

If you see Malloy or the vehicle, or if you have any information on this incident, contact Madison Police at 608-255-2345.

