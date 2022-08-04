Stolen vehicle had 3-week-old inside; child found, vehicle still missing

WEST MILWAUKEE — The West Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect and vehicle after someone stole a car with a 3-week-old baby inside.

Officials said they responded to the West Milwaukee Speedway on Burnham Street around 10:36 p.m. Wednesday for reports of vehicle theft.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim who said her three-week-old child was in her car when it was stolen.

A short time later, officials found the child in an alley near 30th and National. The baby was unharmed and returned to her mother.

West Milwaukee Police said no force was used to take the vehicle. Police are still seeking the stolen vehicle, a 2006 Lexus ES with a license plate of 117-ZML.

If you see this car or have any information on the incident, contact West Milwaukee Police at 414-645-2151 or Crime Stoppers at 414-476-2274.

