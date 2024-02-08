Stolen car crashes into parked car, injures three kids

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a crash near 37th & Orchard that injured three children, including an 11-year-old passenger, who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the children were all passengers in a stolen car, which lost control and crashed into a parked car around 1:21 p.m. near 37th & Orchard on Thursday, Feb. 8.

The driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot.

An 11-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Two other passengers, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, were also taken to a hospital for their injuries, but are expected to be ok.

Police say the passengers were arrested; however, they are still searching for both the driver and passenger who fled on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip