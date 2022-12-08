Watch Now
Stolen AR-15, other weapons discovered during Kenosha County traffic stop

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said multiple firearms and narcotics were found
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 9:49 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 10:49:23-05

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Multiple firearms, including a stolen AR-15, were recovered during a Kenosha County traffic stop on Wednesday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a deputy stopped a vehicle near 88th Ave. and 38th St. around 1:22 a.m. Inside the vehicle, the deputy found multiple firearms, narcotics, and a stolen AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

The sheriff's department said the suspect was taken into custody.

When sharing the news on Facebook, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said it's committed to protecting the community from criminals carrying illegal firearms and drugs.

