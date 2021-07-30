Stinson family files civil lawsuit over deadly crash with Milwaukee Co. Sheriff's deputy

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public Schools employee was struck and killed, and a former Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy was found guilty of the crime. So why hasn't he served any time? We spoke with the family about the crash, and what they discovered about the former deputy.

This is the first time we are seeing video of the moment former Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy Joel Streicher ran a red light and struck and killed Ceasar Stinson in January of 2020.

TMJ4 Joel Streicher in court.

For Cearra Stinson, the loss of her father is still an unbearable reality.

"It's been very hard to continue on without my dad. He was like my best friend," said Cearra

Streicher pleaded guilty to killing Stinson and was sentenced to six months in confinement. But earlier this month, the Stinson family learned Streicher was not in a correctional facility. The judge held an emergency hearing last week to address the issue.

"Ultimately, we found out, he was at home on a bracelet, even though the judge had ordered him to do time," said Stinson family attorney Mark Thomsen.

On Thursday, the family filed a civil lawsuit in federal court against Milwaukee County and Streicher.

"When you have a situation where you have a law enforcement officer engaging criminal conduct and killing someone, it's important that the family obtain civil justice in addition to criminal justice," said Thomsen.

Cearra Stinson is working to start a foundation in her father's name to help those in the city where he dedicated his work.

"I'm not the most savvy about you know, politics and the justice system, but I know right is right and wrong is wrong, so I don't think there will ever be closure for me," said Cearra.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip