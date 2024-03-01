Still no timeline on adding state-mandated SROs to Milwaukee public schools despite Jan. 1 deadline

MILWAUKEE — Two months since a state-issued deadline to get police officers back inside Milwaukee public schools, and there is still no plan to make that happen.

Thursday night's monthly school board meeting included an update on the issue from Superintendent Keith Posley which mainly included an extensive list of the student groups, aw enforcement members and city leaders he's met with to discuss their path forward.

However, little information was shared on what exactly the plan is to re-implement Milwaukee police officers in schools.

His update this week was similar to the one he gave us two weeks ago on February 14th, when he said “We have been working with the Milwaukee Police Department and the Mayor's office. We have been in constant communication about that.“

A provision in the state's shared revenue law required 25 school resource officers be in place in MPS schools by January 1st of 2024.

Come March, there still is no clarity, timeline or implementation by the school board.

“As we move forward our commitment remains steadfast in engaging with stakeholders and integrating best practices to inform our plan,” Posley shared in Thursday’s meeting.

TMJ4 reached out to state representatives Bob Donovan and Cindi Duchow, as well as Mayor Cavalier Johnson for comment on the delay. As of Thursday evening, no one responded to our calls or emails by deadline.

Dr. Posley did confirm that MPD has picked a specific training course for all future SROs, but didn't answer who would be paying for that training.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip