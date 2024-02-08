Still no charges in Elkhorn double homicide case

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. — Nearly a week has passed since a married couple was found shot to death inside an Elkhorn bar, and no one is charged with a crime.

Gina and Emerson Weingart were shot and killed last Thursday just after midnight.

Law enforcement across Walworth County are still not saying much, but we do know a person of interest is in custody.

Thomas Routt Jr. was arrested Sunday night. His attorney, Russell Jones, told TMJ4 Tuesday that Routt is being questioned as a person of interest, but is maintaining his innocence.

It's a case that's shaken this tight-knit community, leaving people on edge with little to no information from police.

"It's scary, I'm gonna say so. My husband and I have been locking the doors and we would like answers to know if the public is in danger," resident Nancy Kugel said.

Police have not clarified whether or not the public should remain vigilant since arresting Routt Sunday.

Wednesday, TMJ4 went to the Walworth County District Attorney's office to see if he could tell us what's going on or if charges have been referred to his office. We were told the DA doesn't do on camera interviews and doesn't have time to talk with us, even off the record.

So we took our questions to the state's top attorney.

"I can't speak to the specifics of that case, but in general, the goal of any investigation is to first and foremost ensure that the integrity of that investigation is protected so that the people who committed a crime can be held accountable," Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

Since the double homicide, we've seen state Department of Justice vehicles swarming the downtown Elkhorn area. Kaul said all he knows is that the investigation is ongoing.

"I'm confident that law enforcement around the state is committed to ensuring that our community remain safe and updating the public with any information that's important for the public to know," Kaul explained.

According to court records and Walworth County jail's intake, no charges have been filed against Routt. We did reach out to Elkhorn PD as well and haven't heard back.

