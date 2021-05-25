'Still a long way to go': Reflecting on the impact of George Floyd's murder, one year later

MILWAUKEE — As we prepare for people to gather at 5:30 p.m. in front of George Floyd’s mural in Milwaukee at 2312 N. Holton, many are already reflecting on the effect his murder has had on society, one year later.

George Floyd’s memory was the topic of conversation on mid-afternoon radio 101.7 The Truth.

“Has the murder of George Floyd, him yelling out for his mother, was that enough to get people to change?” said host Sherwin Hughes.

Hughes shared how Floyd’s story helped create the 101.7 radio station.

Meanwhile, Corry Joe Biddle, with the Metro Milwaukee Association of Commerce, saw how many people in Milwaukee were affected on a young professionals page called Fuel Milwaukee, which is sponsored by MMAC.

“Everybody was upset, everybody was angry, and everybody was furious. There's a shift here, like something is getting ready to happen. I could feel it right away," said Biddle.

She started a webinar for young professionals called Race Bridge and was floored by the response.

“There was like 400 people in that webinar. Tons of comments," Biddle said.

They are still holding webinars one year later, because much more still needs to be done for these conversations to become action.

