Sticking to New Year's resolutions comes down to staying realistic and consistent

Local gyms stayed busy on the first Monday of the year with people trying to make good on their New Year’s resolutions.

Studies have shown most of those resolutions fail in just a matter of weeks, but local coaches encouraged keeping it realistic and taking it slow as the keys to success.

Dan Barmantje, general manager at the Wisconsin Athletic Club in the North Shore, has seen a lot of new members sign up in January. Many of them want to prioritize physical and mental health.

Member Wayne Carer said this year he resolves to be a better version of himself.

"It’s not a destination it’s a journey for me. I use that to be a light to others," Carter said.

For Carter working out keeps him on track physically, emotionally, and mentally.

"This keeps me grounded. And I’ve gotten results...I got a lot of encouragement, a lot of support here," Carter said.

Every year Barmantje sees people stick to their resolutions while others do not.

"Part of it is being realistic with your goals, being realistic with a time frame, that’s where I think people fall off and have a harder time is they expect results right away or within the first two weeks or the first month even though in reality it’s a slower process," Barmantje said.

At Dropout Crossfit in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, the owner and head coach Jessie Schaub says sticking to your resolution will be challenging, but finding a sense of community is huge.

"I think if you know your friends are going to be here and showing up for class every night and that they want you to be here as well it just holds you accountable to someone besides yourself," Schaub said.

Your 2023 vision does not have to include hitting the gym.

Life and career coach Ashley Levering advised planning out the small steps to get where you want to be rather than looking at the end goal too much. She also suggested calling it a promise to yourself instead of a goal.

"It’s a real quick easy way to switch your mindset and being kinder to yourself and looking at it as a commitment to yourself," Levering said. "Do it for yourself. Be nice to yourself through the whole process is the biggest piece of advice. The second you’re not kind to yourself you’re going to fail yourself, and you don’t have to do that."

