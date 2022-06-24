Steven Avery moved to medium security prison in Dodge County

Steven Avery has been moved from a maximum security prison to a medium security facility.

He was transferred Tuesday from Waupan to Fox Lake in Dodge County.

Avery is serving a life sentence for killing and raping 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. The case gained international attention with the Netflix documentary series "Making a Murderer."

RELATED COVERAGE: Lawyers pen letter in support of 'Making A Murderer' subject

Avery's 32-year-old nephew Brendan Dassey has spent about half his life in prison for his alleged crimes as Avery's co-defendant. Advocates have pushed for Dassey to be freed but the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal earlier this year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip