Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lawyers pen letter in support of 'Making A Murderer' subject

Making A Murderer Dassey
Dan Powers/AP
FILE - In this April 16, 2007, file photo, Brendan Dassey appears in court at the Manitowoc County Courthouse in Manitowoc, Wis. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he will not consider a pardon request from Dassey convicted of rape and murder when he was a teenager whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series "Making a Murderer." A letter released Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, says the request from Dassey filed in October does not meet the criteria for a pardon consideration because he has not completed his prison sentence and he is a required to register as a sex offender. (Dan Powers/The Post-Crescent, Pool, File)
Making A Murderer Dassey
Posted at 11:44 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 12:44:30-05

WISCONSIN — Former attorneys for the co-defendant of a man whose conviction for rape and murder as a teenager was documented in the 2015 Netflix series “Making a Murderer” are asking Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for clemency.

Thirty-two-year-old Brendan Dassey has spent about half his life in prison for his alleged crimes.

He and his uncle, Steven Avery, were convicted in the 2005 rape and murder of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach.

Advocates have been pushing for Dassey to be freed but ran out of options in the courts after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal.

Avery’s onetime attorneys, Jerome Buting and Dean Strang, said in a letter to Evers that should exercise his constitutional power of executive clemency.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku