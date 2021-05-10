Steve Stricker turning attention to Am Fam Championship

As part of the American Family Championship zoom press conference, Steve Stricker doesn't spend much time on his legacy. But he is aware as Ryder Cup Captain, plus raising more than $10 million in five years of this tournament for charity, in addition to the way he's playing, he does hear the compliments.

TMJ4's Lance Allan: "Your Ryder Cup captaincy duties, and the way you're playing, do you have people come up to you that say they're inspired by you? How do you view your legacy?"

"Oh you know, I don't think about that really. I mean I appreciate that Lance," Steve Stricker says. "But I just, you know, try to stay in my lane and do the things that we've been lucky to be able to do over the years, and that's create this golf tournament. I get people coming up, you know, mainly players you know, wanting help. And when I have guys come up to me looking for help, I know that I've done something right I guess over the years. So that's what I find a lot of satisfaction in. It's been actually surreal really to be able to do all this stuff. I never thought in my lifetime I'd be able to be a part of a golf tournament and then be a Ryder Cup Captain, let alone play on some Ryder Cup teams. Shoot, I never thought I'd play on any Ryder Cup teams. So, it's been a blast."

Stricker says he will put more focus on his Ryder Cup duties, as it gets closer to September. But for now, he says he can handle playing golf and balancing everything.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip